Il 2 gennaio, il Miles Club ospita un tributo dedicato a Aretha Franklin, icona della soul music. Una serata che celebra la sua voce inconfondibile e il suo contributo duraturo alla musica mondiale. Un’occasione per ascoltare interpretazioni che rendono omaggio a una delle figure più influenti della musica soul.

Il prossimo 2 gennaio una serata intensa e carica di emozione dedicata a Aretha Franklin, la regina indiscussa della soul music, voce potente e anima profonda che ha segnato per sempre la storia della musica mondiale.Un tributo raffinato in chiave jazz, dove il soul incontra l’eleganza. 🔗 Leggi su Palermotoday.it

© Palermotoday.it - Aretha Franklin, queen of soul: jazz tribute al Miles club

Leggi anche: Amy Winehouse project in jazz tribute, l'appuntamento al Miles Jazz Club

Leggi anche: Zucchero project in jazz tribute, il live al Miles jazz club

La pagina raccoglie notizie, link e post provenienti da testate e piattaforme online.

Candlelight Experience Roma: concerti a lume di candela.

Aretha Franklin, the ‘Queen of Soul,’ Dies at 76 - Aretha Franklin, universally acclaimed as the “Queen of Soul” and one of America’s greatest singers in any style, died Thursday at her home in Detroit. wral.com

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Dies at 76 - “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, the eruptive singer who reigned atop the pop and R&B charts in the late ’60s and early ’70s with a succession of albums and singles of unparalleled power and emotional ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, dies at 76 - Aretha Franklin, justifiably hailed as the Queen of Soul and one of the greatest singers of any music genre, died Thursday at her home in Detroit, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press. aol.com

Aretha Franklin e Mavis Staples uniscono le loro voci in Oh Happy Day. #ArethaFranklin #MavisStaples #HappyDay #ChristmasDay #Natale #ChristmasGospel #GospelMusic #SoulMusic #BlackGospel #HolidayVibes #ChristmasSpirit #FaithAndJoy #SoulLe - facebook.com facebook