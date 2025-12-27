WWE | Drew McIntyre provoca ancora Cody e lo sfida in un Three Stages of Hell

Cody Rhodes difenderà il WWE Championship contro Drew McIntyre in un Three Stages of Hell match nell'episodio di SmackDown del 9 gennaio, che si terrà a Berlino. L'annuncio è arrivato nel segmento finale dello show andato in onda il 26 dicembre, al termine di un promo al vetriolo dello scozzese. Le scuse di McIntyre all'arbitro: un capolavoro di sarcasmo. Il segmento è iniziato con Nick Aldis che ha ricordato a McIntyre i suoi obblighi: pagare la multa e scusarsi con l'arbitro Dan Engler per averlo colpito con una Claymore nelle scorse settimane. Lo scozzese ha consegnato l'assegno al General Manager, poi si è rivolto a Engler.

