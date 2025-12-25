LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 79-95 NBA 2026 in DIRETTA | in corso l’ultimo quarto

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE QUARTO QUARTO FINE TERZO QUARTO 79-95 Rimbalzo in attacco e schiacciata al volo di Johnson. +16 Spurs! 79-93 Canestro in arretramento di Fox. Ultimi 40 secondi del terzo quarto. 79-91 Il decimo tentativo è quello buono per Caruso, che infila la tripla. 76-91 Passi di Harper e possesso che torna ad Oklahoma. 76-91 Canestro spettacolare di Gilgeous-Alexander. 74-91 Assist spaziale di Wembanyama e schiacciata di Harper. 74-89 Rimbalzo in attacco e schiacciata di Holmgren. 72-89 Due su due per il fuoriclasse francese. 72-87 Due tiri liberi guadagnati da Wembanyama. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it © Oasport.it - LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 79-95, NBA 2026 in DIRETTA: in corso l’ultimo quarto Leggi anche: LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 36-41, NBA 2026 in DIRETTA: termina il primo quarto Leggi anche: LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 60-69, NBA 2026 in DIRETTA: inizia il terzo quarto Qui trovi una selezione di articoli, aggiornamenti e post social sullo stesso argomento. LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026 in DIRETTA: match da non perdere a Natale; Thunder-Spurs: diretta streaming, orario e analisi della sfida NBA di Natale; Dove vedere in tv la NBA oggi: orari, programma, streaming. Thunder-Spurs in prima serata!; Spurs-Thunder streaming gratis: le info sulla gara di NBA. LIVE Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 79-95, NBA 2026 in DIRETTA: in corso l’ultimo quarto - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE QUARTO QUARTO FINE TERZO QUARTO 79- oasport.it

Spurs vs Thunder live updates, how to watch NBA Christmas game today - The reigning NBA champion Thunder play their first Christmas game since 2018 and host the Spurs. msn.com

Spurs vs. Thunder FREE LIVE STREAM (12/25/25): Watch NBA Christmas Day online | Time, TV channel - The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Christmas Day Game on Thursday, Dec. nj.com

IT’S GAME DAY! Si torna in campo dopo anni a Natale e lo si fa da campioni contro gli Spurs ai quali bisogna dare una bella lezione dopo due sconfitte pesanti San Antonio Spurs Paycom Center Oklahoma City (Oklahoma) 20.30 (orario ) S x.com

111 a 109 il 13 dicembre a Las Vegas. 130 a 110 il 23 dicembre a San Antonio. Gli Oklahoma City Thunder sono nettamente la squadra superiore, fino ad ora, della Lega. Campioni in carica, primissimi per ogni metrica avanzata, con un distacco medio di vitto - facebook.com facebook

La ricerca mostra altri articoli e contenuti video sullo stesso argomento informativo.