WWE | Stephanie Vaquer sfiderà sia Nikki Bella che Raquel Rodriguez per il titolo

Durante l’episodio di WWE Raw di questa notte, Stephanie Vaquer ha incontrato il General Manager Adam Pearce nel backstage per risolvere la situazione creatasi intorno al suo Women’s World Championship. Dopo che la scorsa settimana Nikki Bella aveva causato il no-contest nel match tra la campionessa e Raquel Rodriguez, Pearce ha chiesto a Vaquer come volesse procedere. La cilena non ha avuto dubbi: “Dammele entrambe”. Pearce ha quindi ufficializzato il Triple Threat Match per il titolo, in programma nell’ultimo episodio di Raw del 2025. A TRIPLE THREAT @StephVaquer will defend her Women's World Championship against @RaquelWWE and Nikki Bella NEXT WEEK on Raw! pic. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

