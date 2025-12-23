The Art of a Legend Alessandro Del Piero | lo Juventus Museum ospita dal 1^ gennaio la mostra dedicata al Capitano Tutti i dettagli

The Art of a Legend Alessandro Del Piero: dal 1^ gennaio lo Juventus Museum ospita la mostra dedicata al Capitano. Ecco i dettagli. Il calcio supera i confini del rettangolo verde e diventa pura espressione artistica nel cuore della storia bianconera. Lo Juventus Museum si prepara a inaugurare il 2026 con un evento imperdibile per tifosi e appassionati d’arte: una mostra interamente dedicata ad Alessandro Del Piero, l’indimenticato capitano e numero 10 che ha scritto le pagine più importanti della storia della Vecchia Signora. L’esposizione, intitolata “The Art of a Legend: Alessandro Del Piero Through the Eyes of Creativity”, aprirà i battenti il 1° gennaio e sarà visitabile fino al 12 gennaio 2026. 🔗 Leggi su Juventusnews24.com

