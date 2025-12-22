NFL week 16 | Broncos e Seahawks in vetta alle Conference Vittorie pesanti per Bears Steelers e Jaguars che stendono i Broncos

Ci avviciniamo al Natale e, di pari passo, alla fine della regular season della NFL 2025-2026. In questo weekend lungo (con diversi match spalmati su più giorni) è successo letteralmente di tutto. Le due Conference stanno definendo i rispettivi schieramenti per la post-season e ogni match assume un valore enorme. In vetta alla NFC salgono i Seattle Seahawks (12-3) che beffano 38-37 dopo overtime i Los Angeles Rams (11-4) nello scontro interno alla NFC West. Un match dal peso specifico indicibile nel quale è successo di tutto. Stafford e compagni erano avanti 30-14 a 9:46 dalla fine e avevano anche intercettato Darnold.

