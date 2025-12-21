China | Italian chef Francesco Sanna blends Italian and Chinese flavors in Chongqing

(Adnkronos) – December 21, 2025 In Chongqing, southwest China, Italian chef Francesco Sanna has created an innovative pizza that blends Italian cuisine with local Chinese flavors, using local chili peppers and Chongqing-style spiced chicken. Originally from Sardinia, Sanna works at the Niccolo Hotel, named after Niccolo Polo, father of Marco Polo, a symbol of the . Potrebbe interessarti:. Superstiti naufragio a Lampedusa, Fcei: “Un massacro, sotto choc chiedono dei figli”. 🔗 Leggi su Webmagazine24.it

Leggi anche: Cina: Chef italiano Francesco Sanna fonde sapori italiani e cinesi a Chongqing

Leggi anche: Francesco Pio Esposito premiato Best Italian Golden Boy: un talento cresciuto nella Voluntas Brescia

Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Feature: Italian chef cooks up culinary dialogue in China - In the open kitchen of a hotel in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the air was thick with the mouth- chinaview.cn

Truly honored to receive the Leone d’Oro Award, presented by the Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF) during the China Awards in Milan — the most important event recognizing Italian companies operating in China and Chinese companies working in Italy. - facebook.com facebook