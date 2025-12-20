Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il gol nel recupero di Adam Idah ha assicurato il diritto di vantarsi allo Swansea City che ha superato il Wrexham 2-1 nel derby gallese di venerdì nel campionato. I padroni di casa di Vitor Matos sono stati la squadra migliore per lunghi periodi allo Swansea.com Stadium, ma hanno dovuto lottare per 1-0 per una vittoria che li ha portati a due punti dai loro rivali. Il primo vero attacco della partita del Wrexham, al 14?, ha visto il difensore centrale dello Swansea Cameron Burgess colpire di testa il lancio dall’ala destra di Ryan Longman nella propria rete. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

© Justcalcio.com - Swansea City – Wrexham 2-1: Idah strappa il diritto di vantarsi nei tempi di recupero

Leggi anche: Swansea-Wrexham (venerdì 19 dicembre 2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Swansea-Wrexham (venerdì 19 dicembre 2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Equilibrio tra le due gallesi

Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Wrexham Women have Champions League ambitions. Owning their own stadium is the first step - Wrexham hosted Swansea City on their return to The Rock Wrexham AFC “You know, for when we reach the Champions League. nytimes.com

Snoop Dogg helps Swansea take pop at Wrexham with kit launch - Not to be outdone by the Hollywood glamour of Wrexham, fellow Championship side and Welsh rivals Swansea City have enlisted Snoop Dogg to help launch their new home kit for the 2025- espn.com

Adran Premier: Wrexham go top as TNS hold Cardiff - Chloe Chivers had put the Swans ahead, but Katie Barker levelled from the penalty spot before ... bbc.co.uk

KO | 0-0 Come on you Swans! Match centre https://swanseacity.club/4pMSWXb #SWAvWRE - facebook.com facebook