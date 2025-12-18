Theon International Plc annuncia un importante traguardo: il più grande contratto mai siglato, del valore di circa un miliardo di euro, con OCCAR. L’accordo prevede la fornitura di 100.000 visori notturni e 4.000 unità aggiuntive per le forze armate tedesche e belghe, consolidando la posizione di leadership dell’azienda nel settore della tecnologia militare.

THEON signs the largest contract ever for 100,000 NVGs with OCCAR, valued at c.€1 billion

PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 10 December 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce the signing of a Contract Revision between OCCAR and THEONHensoldt consortium, for the supply of additional 100,000 Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) to the German Bundeswehr and 4,000 NVGs to the Belgian Armed Forces, the latter converted into firm order from existing options. The Contract Revision, including the Facility of Services valued at c. €100 million as a gradual implementation option, has a total value of approximately €1 billion and represents the largest single procurement of NVGs in the history of a European NATO member. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

