The Sheep Detectives | Online il primo trailer del film con Hugh Jackman e Brian Cranston

Il mondo del cinema si arricchisce di un’inedita avventura con “The Sheep Detectives”, la commedia mystery con Hugh Jackman e Bryan Cranston. Amazon MGM Studios ha appena pubblicato il primo trailer ufficiale, promettendo una storia originale e divertente. Un mix di suspence e umorismo che catturerà l’attenzione di grandi e piccini, portando sul grande schermo un’idea fresca e sorprendente.

Il mondo del cinema accoglie una delle premesse più originali degli ultimi anni: pecore detective. Amazon MGM Studios ha finalmente rilasciato il primo trailer ufficiale di "The Sheep Detectives" (precedentemente noto come Three Bags Full ), una commedia mystery che vede protagonisti Hugh Jackman e Bryan Cranston. Il film, basato sul romanzo bestseller di Leonie Swann, promette di mescolare il fascino del "giallo" classico con un umorismo surreale e adatto a tutta la famiglia. La trama: Omicidi e vello di lana. Hugh Jackman interpreta George Hardy, un pastore solitario con un'abitudine particolare: ogni sera legge romanzi gialli al suo gregge, convinto che le pecore non capiscano una parola.

Hugh Jackman’s Amazon MGM Studios Comedy ‘Three Bags Full’ Changes Title & Moves To Mother’s Day Weekend 2026 - summer 2026 release calendar and moving its Hugh Jackman comedy formerly known as Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective ... deadline.com

