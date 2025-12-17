WRC – Yves Matton torna con Project Rally One

Yves Matton torna nel mondo rally con Project Rally One, un'iniziativa innovativa che apre le porte ai tuner nel WRC. Con Lionel Hansen al fianco, il progetto si distingue come il primo indipendente conforme ai regolamenti WRC27, segnando un nuovo capitolo nel panorama rally. Un'anticipazione di eccellenza che promette rivoluzioni e nuove sfide nel campionato mondiale.

Il Mondiale si apre ai tuner: Project Rally One fa da apripista. Yves Matton e Lionel Hansen guidano il primo progetto indipendente secondo i regolamenti WRC27. Il Campionato del Mondo Rally ha il suo primo "costruttore" ufficialmente confermato per la stagione 2027: Project Rally One. A guidare lo sviluppo della nuova vettura c'è Yves Matton,

Matton: Kubica needs time - Citroen Racing Team Principal Yves Matton says it is impossible to know yet if Robert Kubica has what it takes to become a top- redbull.com

Rally: Robert Kubica moving closer to a WRC drive - Citroen Racing team boss, Yves Matton has confirmed to Autosport that former Formula 1 driver, Robert Kubica is moving closer every day to a drive in the World Rally Championship. auto123.com

WRC 2027: Project Rally One ki entry! ?

Project Rally One: primo nuovo costruttore per il WRC 2027 La FIA ha annunciato Project Rally One come primo nuovo costruttore ammesso al WRC dal 2027 nell’era WRC27. Fondato da Lionel Hansen, Yves Matton e Prospeed, è il primo progetto guidat - facebook.com facebook

