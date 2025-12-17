WRC – Yves Matton torna con Project Rally One

Yves Matton torna nel mondo rally con Project Rally One, un'iniziativa innovativa che apre le porte ai tuner nel WRC. Con Lionel Hansen al fianco, il progetto si distingue come il primo indipendente conforme ai regolamenti WRC27, segnando un nuovo capitolo nel panorama rally. Un'anticipazione di eccellenza che promette rivoluzioni e nuove sfide nel campionato mondiale.

Il Mondiale si apre ai tuner: Project Rally One fa da apripista. Yves Matton e Lionel Hansen guidano il primo progetto indipendente secondo i regolamenti WRC27. Il Campionato del Mondo Rally ha il suo primo “costruttore” ufficialmente confermato per la stagione 2027: Project Rally One. A guidare lo sviluppo della nuova vettura c’è Yves Matton, . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news

