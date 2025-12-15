Demon Hunters and Soda Pop | il tribute show dedicato alla k-pop music

Il prossimo 25 aprile al teatro Massimo andrà in scena uno spettacolo dedicato al fenomeno del momento. Arriva il live show tribute intitolato “K-pop music is coming soon in Demon Hunters and Soda Pop”. Lo show reinterpreta in chiave spettacolare l’universo emozionante e dinamico delle serie. Ilpescara.it

Soda Pop Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation

K-Pop music is coming soon in Demon Hunters and Soda Pop al Teatro Massimo di Pescara - POP music is coming soon in DEMON HUNTERS and SODA POP, il live show tribute che reinterpreta in chiave spettacolare l’universo emozionante e dinamico delle serie coreane da cui trae ... hgnews.it