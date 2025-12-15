Demon Hunters and Soda Pop | il tribute show dedicato alla k-pop music
Il prossimo 25 aprile al teatro Massimo andrà in scena uno spettacolo dedicato al fenomeno del momento. Arriva il live show tribute intitolato “K-pop music is coming soon in Demon Hunters and Soda Pop”. Lo show reinterpreta in chiave spettacolare l’universo emozionante e dinamico delle serie. Ilpescara.it
Soda Pop Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation
K-Pop music is coming soon in Demon Hunters and Soda Pop al Teatro Massimo di Pescara - POP music is coming soon in DEMON HUNTERS and SODA POP, il live show tribute che reinterpreta in chiave spettacolare l’universo emozionante e dinamico delle serie coreane da cui trae ... hgnews.it
Saja Boys Singer Kevin Woo From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Performs “Soda Pop” Live - See Kevin Woo of Saja Boys from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters'—perform "Soda Pop" live at the “A Year in TIME” event. msn.com
Dopo il sold -out di Demon Hunters - Il Musical delle Huntrix ad Aprilia il 7 Febbraio 2026 delle ore 17.00 A grande richiesta è in vendita la seconda replica 7 Febbraio 2026 - Teatro Europa Aprilia ore 20.00 Biglietti in vendita al botteghino teatro europa e onlin - facebook.com facebook
K-POP FOREVER! arriva per la prima volta in Italia! Uno show ispirato al film “K-POP DEMON HUNTERS” Entra nel cuore del fenomeno mondiale della musica K-POP Sabato 25 aprile 2026 | Milano, Unipol Forum Biglietti ora in vendita su buff.ly/ x.com