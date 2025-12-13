Crystal Palace-Man City | le formazioni della Premier League anticipazioni

Ecco le formazioni previste per l'incontro di Premier League tra Crystal Palace e Manchester City, in programma il 13 dicembre 2025. Le anticipazioni forniscono un'anteprima sulle scelte tattiche e i possibili schieramenti dei due team, offrendo agli appassionati una panoramica su ciò che ci si può aspettare da questa sfida.

2025-12-13 13:27:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Le formazioni previste tra Palace e Manchester City. Palazzo di Cristallo: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta Città dell’uomo: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland Come guardare Palace-Man City: canale TV, live streaming online. Il calcio d’inizio domenica è alle 14:00 GMT (09:00 ET 06:00 PT). La copertura TV in diretta nel Regno Unito è su Sky Sports Premier League e Sky Sports Ultra. Tramite Now TV, Sky Sports costa £ 14,99 per un abbonamento giornaliero, £ 28 al mese per un abbonamento di 12 mesi o £ 34,99 al mese senza contratto. Justcalcio.com

