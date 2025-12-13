Crystal Palace-Man City | le formazioni della Premier League anticipazioni
Ecco le formazioni previste per l'incontro di Premier League tra Crystal Palace e Manchester City, in programma il 13 dicembre 2025. Le anticipazioni forniscono un'anteprima sulle scelte tattiche e i possibili schieramenti dei due team, offrendo agli appassionati una panoramica su ciò che ci si può aspettare da questa sfida.
2025-12-13 13:27:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: Le formazioni previste tra Palace e Manchester City. Palazzo di Cristallo: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta Città dell’uomo: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland Come guardare Palace-Man City: canale TV, live streaming online. Il calcio d’inizio domenica è alle 14:00 GMT (09:00 ET 06:00 PT). La copertura TV in diretta nel Regno Unito è su Sky Sports Premier League e Sky Sports Ultra. Tramite Now TV, Sky Sports costa £ 14,99 per un abbonamento giornaliero, £ 28 al mese per un abbonamento di 12 mesi o £ 34,99 al mese senza contratto. Justcalcio.com
Crystal Palace v Man City: Key stats and talking points - Crystal Palace can move to within two points of Manchester City when the sides meet this weekend. msn.com
Man City XI v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news and predicted lineup - Manchester City will remain without Rodri as they travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend. msn.com
Crystal Palace, da Goldman Sachs prestito di 140 milioni per ampliare lo stadio x.com
Tempo di calcoli a un turno dalla fine della league phase di Conference. Fiorentina in piena zona play-off dopo il successo di oggi ???? Strasburgo capolista, bene Crystal Palace e Shakhtar. Al Mainz basta un pari. La nuova CLASSIFICA ? - facebook.com facebook
Crystal Palace v Manchester City | Key Moments | Final | Emirates FA Cup 2024-25