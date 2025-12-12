Shakira | I have a wound that may never fully heal but after the storm I’m stronger and happier Regret writing ‘You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo’? No it’s the best line of my life

Shakira condivide il suo percorso di rinascita e resilienza, tra successi planetari, ferite aperte e amicizie profonde. La cantante colombiana riflette sulle sfide affrontate e sulle scelte che l'hanno resa più forte, celebrando un ritorno alla chiarezza e alla felicità, tra record mondiali e un tour monumentale.

The Colombian pop star reflects on the journey that brought her back to clarity, between global records, scars, life-saving friendships, and a monumental tour. In 2026 she’ll also stop in Italy, ready to deliver the most ambitious show of her career. Vanityfair.it Shakira y Alejandro Sanz ¿solo amigos #shakira #alejandrosanz #celebrity #musica #amor - facebook.com Facebook © Vanityfair.it - Shakira: “I have a wound that may never fully heal, but after the storm I’m stronger and happier. Regret writing ‘You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo’? No, it’s the best line of my life.”

Shakira y Alejandro Sanz ¿solo amigos #shakira #alejandrosanz #celebrity #musica #amor - facebook.com Facebook

Shakira: “I have a wound that may never fully heal, but after the storm I’m stronger and happier. Regret writing ‘You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo’? No, it’s the ... - The Colombian pop star reflects on the journey that brought her back to clarity, between global records, scars, life- vanityfair.it

Shakira reabrió viejas heridas con Entre Paréntesis

Video Shakira reabrió viejas heridas con Entre Paréntesis Video Shakira reabrió viejas heridas con Entre Paréntesis