path of exiles 2 lancia the last of the druids

Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids verrà lanciato questo weekend, e vedrà l’introduzione di una nuova classe spietata in grado di mutare forma, di una dungeon-crafting league completamente personalizzabile e di un nuovo endgame Pinnacle boss. Godetevi la campagna nel free weekend a partire da oggi 12 dicembre alle ore 20:00 fino al 15 dicembre ore 20:00 su PC, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, ed Epic Games Store. Trasformatevi in puro potere. Il Druido arriva con tre forme letali e con talismani in grado di incanalare il potere di Draiocht per trasformarsi in: Lupo: capace di congelare i nemici e guidare un branco letale. Nerdpool.it

