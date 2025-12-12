From Naples to Dubai | How the Camorra Turned the Emirates into a Financial Refuge

L'articolo esplora come la Camorra abbia trasformato gli Emirati Arabi in un rifugio finanziario, evidenziando il ruolo di figure chiave come Raffaele Imperiale, traffickante tra Spagna e Europa del Nord. Un viaggio tra crimine organizzato e infiltrazioni economiche, rivelando le strategie e le connessioni che hanno permesso a queste reti di prosperare oltre i confini italiani.

Among the figures orbiting that encounter was Raffaele Imperiale, a young trafficker moving between Spain and northern Europe. At the time, he was known as a broker of drugs and weapons, but he also had an instinct for finance. During the meeting, Imperiale reportedly mentioned having traveled to Dubai, describing it as a promising place for investments. That intuition proved prophetic. Just as the United Arab Emirates began allowing foreigners to buy property, Imperiale identified the Emirate as both a safe harbor and a financial machine. By 2013, he had relocated permanently to Dubai. What followed was a decade in which the Camorra systematically exploited the UAE as a platform for laundering drug profits and avoiding arrest. 🔗 Leggi su Citypescara.com