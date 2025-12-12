50 Cent e Jason Momoa nel film di Street Fighter | la loro trasformazione è impressionante

È stato annunciato il nuovo film di Street Fighter, con protagonisti Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns e 50 Cent. La pellicola promette coreografie spettacolari e una trasformazione sorprendente degli attori, portando sul grande schermo l'iconico mondo del videogioco che ha segnato una generazione.

