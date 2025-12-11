West Bromwich-Sheffield United venerdì 12 dicembre 2025 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

Il match tra West Bromwich e Sheffield United, in programma venerdì 12 dicembre 2025 alle ore 21:00, vede due squadre di rilievo della Championship affrontarsi in una sfida cruciale. Attualmente, i club occupano posizioni di metà classifica, tra zona playoff e retrocessione, rendendo la partita di grande interesse per gli appassionati di calcio inglese.

West Bromwich e Sheffield United, due club di un certo peso e notorietà nel panorama calcistico inglese, occupano rispettivamente il sedicesimo e diciassettesimo posto nella classifica di Championship, in una posizione equidistante tra zona playoff e zona retrocessione. Il momento però è molto diverso. Le Blades hanno avuto un inizio deludente nella stagione 2025-26, con . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. Infobetting.com

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship Match - time updates on West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United live coverage, minute by minute of the match, score, how to watch, stream information, and latest updates of 2025- vavel.com

West Brom vs Sheffield Utd betting tips, prediction and 11/1 bet builder - West Brom host Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday night as both sides sit towards the bottom of the table. talksport.com

30 ottobre 1965 Tottenham vs WBA 2-1 Jimmy Greaves sale più in alto e segna per il Tottenham contro il West Bromwich Albion. A distanza di 55 anni dal suo ritiro, nessuno ha segnato più dei suoi 357 gol nella massima serie del calcio inglese. Pochi, a parte - facebook.com facebook