Light of darkness | The ghost Filmworks of Kenji Onishi

Per la terza retrospettiva dedicata a Kenji Onishi a Borgo Santa Brigida 5/a, presentiamo uno dei suoi lavori più intimi e meno conosciuti: il lungometraggio in 8mm “Light of Darkness”. Un film che esplora temi profondi attraverso una narrazione unica, offrendo uno sguardo autentico sul cinema personale del filmmaker.

Per la terza retrospettiva evento di Borgo Santa Brigida 5a dedicata al cinema di Kenji Onishi portiamo in sala uno dei lavori più personali e sconosciuti del filmmaker, il lungometraggio 8mm “Light of Darkness”.La proiezione si terrà a Parma nella sala di Borgo Santa Brigida 5a alle 21. 🔗 Leggi su Parmatoday.it

Light must come from inside. You cannot ask the darkness to leave; you must turn on the light ~ Sogyal Rinpoche - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

How to Unlock the Sword of Light and Sword of Darkness from the Stone-Sheathed Sword - Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is full of mysteries and secrets, and one of the biggest involves solving the mystery of how to unlock the true power of the Stone- Lo riporta ign.com

Darkness, Then Light - Christmastime has arrived in all its luster, but I’m having one of those nights when sleeping has become a wild ambition. Segnala christianitytoday.com