FC 26 SBC POTM SERIE A | Jamie Vardy 87 OVR – L’Attaccante Rapace di Novembre!
È arrivata la SBC per sbloccare il Player of the Month di novembre nella Serie A: Jamie Vardy, attaccante inglese con 87 di overall. Un'ottima occasione per aggiungere un elemento di spessore alla propria squadra con il
È disponibile la SBC per sbloccare il Player of the Month della Serie A per novembre: l’attaccante inglese Jamie Vardy (87 OVR). Questa carta offre un centravanti con statistiche offensive molto competitive e PlayStyle++ che ne esaltano l’istinto predatorio in area. Costo Stimato: Medio (Richiede 84 TOTW e 86 OVR).. Durata: 28 giorni.. Ripetibile: No.. Premio: 1x POTM Jamie Vardy 87 OVR (Non scambiabile).. Caratteristiche Principali (Focus Meta ). Rating Ruoli Piede DeboleAbilità PlayStyle++ (Attivo) Statistiche Chiave 87 OVR ST 4 4 Rapace, Torre TIR 87, VEL 87, DRI 85, FIS 80 Le 2 Sfide da Completare. 🔗 Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com
