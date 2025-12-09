The 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum concluded on December 3 at the Imperial Springs International Convention Center in Guangzhou. During the forum, Chinese and international participants focused on topics such as "Global Economic Trends Amid Trade and Tariff Conflicts", engaging in substantive exchanges, sharing informed perspectives, and building broad consensus. Many called for responding to change through reform and pursuing development through transformation. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Responding to Change through Reform Pursuing Development through Transformation, 2025 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum Concludes with In-Depth Discussions on Global Economic Trends