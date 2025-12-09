NH Collection Paris Ponthieu Champs-Élysées | il nuovo raffinato hotel della capitale

Vanityfair.it | 9 dic 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Un nuovo indirizzo parigino tra facciate haussmanniane, camere di design e una cucina che unisce Francia e Mediterraneo. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it

nh collection paris ponthieu champs 201lys233es il nuovo raffinato hotel della capitale

© Vanityfair.it - NH Collection Paris Ponthieu Champs-Élysées: il nuovo raffinato hotel della capitale

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

NH COLLECTION PARIS PONTHIEU CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES, THE NEW BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN PARIS THAT CELEBRATES THE FRENCH ART OF LIVING IN THE HEART OF THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE ... - Its restaurant, L'Angle des Champs, offers a gastronomic experience that blends the delicacy of French cuisine with the social spirit of Spanish tapas. Segnala journaldespalaces.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Nh Collection Paris Ponthieu