Harder Digital secures new €25 million orders from major defence companies

8 December 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its subsidiary, Harder Digital has received orders for €25 million Image Intensifier Tuber (IIT) which require deliveries in 2026-2027. This is the biggest order intake Harder Digital has ever received for its products, proving the quality and performance of its 3rd Generation IIT, increasing its backlog and consequently THEON's backlog with the same amount. As communicated at the time of the acquisition, THEON intended to utilise only half of the tubes produced by Harder Digital and sell the remainder to third parties.

