Jacksonville e Green Bay fanno festa Allen e Burrow che show sotto la neve!

Gazzetta.it | 8 dic 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

I Jaguars travolgono Indianapolis, i Packers stendono Chicago e si prendono la vetta dell’Nfc North. In attesa del Monday night tra LA Chargers-Philadelphia, ecco cronaca e risultati di tutte le partite della 14esima domenica Nfl. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

