Innovators Community Lab 2025 i migliori progetti imprenditoriali sviluppati dagli studenti UniTs

Martedì 9 dicembre, dalle 16, presso la sala cappella dell'ex Ospedale Militare di via Fabio Severo, si svolgerà la finale dell’Innovators Community Lab 2025, il percorso dell’Università di Trieste dedicato alla formazione alle competenze imprenditoriali, con studenti iscritti a corsi di tutti e. 🔗 Leggi su Triesteprima.it

