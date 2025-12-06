WWE | Reunion dei Terror Twins a SmackDown Ripley e Priest tornano in azione

L’episodio di SmackDown del 5 dicembre, andato in scena dal Moody Center di Austin, Texas, ha gettato le basi per una puntata decisamente movimentata. Uno dei momenti più attesi? Il ritorno in scena dei Terror Twins: Rhea Ripley e Damian Priest. Durante la puntata, infatti, è stato mandato in onda un promo che annunciava ufficialmente la loro reunion. L’ex Women’s World Champion e il suo storico alleato, legati da una forte amicizia anche in kayfabe, saranno protagonisti di un Mixed Tag Team Match contro Aleister Black e Zelina Vega. NEXT WEEK THE TERROR TWINS vs. ALEISTER BLACK & ZELINA Looks like you messed with the wrong person, Aleister Black. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Reunion dei Terror Twins a SmackDown, Ripley e Priest tornano in azione

