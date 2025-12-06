WWE | Cody Rhodes e Bayley sfideranno talenti di NXT a Saturday Night’s Main Event

Il prossimo Saturday Night’s Main Event del 14 dicembre vedrà due incontri speciali tra superstar del main roster e talenti di NXT, come anticipato da John Cena il mese scorso, quando ha rivelato che sperava che quella non fosse solo la notte del suo addio al wrestling ma un modo per mettere in evidenza Cody Rhodes affronterà il campione di NXT. Durante la puntata di SmackDown di venerdì sera, Cody Rhodes ha annunciato che il suo avversario sarà il NXT Champion in carica. L’identità del campione verrà determinata a NXT Deadline di sabato, dove Oba Femi sfiderà Ricky Saints per il titolo. Il vincitore di quel match affronterà poi Rhodes allo show di Washington. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Cody Rhodes e Bayley sfideranno talenti di NXT a Saturday Night’s Main Event

