Paradise season 2 data di uscita su Hulu annunciata

annuncio ufficiale sulla data di uscita della seconda stagione di Paradise. La data di debutto della seconda stagione di Paradise è stata annunciata dai canali ufficiali di Hulu, confermando quando i nuovi episodi del thriller apocalittico interpretato da Sterling K. Brown saranno disponibili. La seconda stagione amplia la narrazione degli episodi iniziali, con il protagonista Xavier Collins che divulga il bunker per ritrovare sua moglie, Teri, ritenuta deceduta durante il giorno fatidico. dettagli sulla programmazione e le novità della seconda stagione. data di uscita e Schedule. La piattaforma di streaming Disney, attraverso comunicazioni ufficiali, ha confermato che Paradise stagione 2 farà il suo debutto lunedì 23 febbraio 2026, sia su Hulu che su Disney+. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Paradise season 2 data di uscita su Hulu annunciata

