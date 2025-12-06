NXT Deadline 2025 – Preview

Buongiorno a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuova Preview qui sulle nostre pagine. E’ ora di dare spazio a NXT, che torna con un nuovo Premium Live Event, parlo di Deadline 2025 che si terrà dal Boeing Center At Tech Port di San Antonio, Texas. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE MATCH WWE NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey L’Iron Survivor Challenge Match femminile, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan e Kendal Grey si sfideranno con in palio il titolo di #1 Contender per l’NXT Women’s Championship. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - NXT Deadline 2025 – Preview

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

? Deadline: questa domenica, 7 Dicembre 2025 ? Sergey Khachatryan #masterclass #violin #violino 19, 20, 21 gennaio 2026 | Palazzo Saluzzo Paesana a #torino La star del violino Sergey Khachatryan è il più giovane vincitore del Concorso Sibelius di - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

WWE: Card aggiornata di NXT Deadline 2025 - Scopri con Spazio Wrestling, la card aggiornata di Deadline, prossimo show della WWE con protagoniste le stelle di NXT ... Lo riporta spaziowrestling.it

John Cena takes control of NXT stakes as he prepares to personally select this year’s Iron Survivor Challenge lineup - John Cena is set to select all 10 entrants for the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline on December 6. Scrive timesofindia.indiatimes.com

WWE: Risultati WWE NXT 02-12-2025 - Scopri con Spazio Wrestling, tutti i risultati dell'ultima puntata di NXT, show della WWE che si è svolto il 2- Segnala spaziowrestling.it

John Cena Will Choose WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants - At "WWE NXT" Deadline, five men and five women will compete in the same Iron Survivor Challenge match that first debuted in 2022. Si legge su sports.yahoo.com

Ricky Saints to Defend NXT Championship Against Oba Femi at Deadline PLE - This past Tuesday's (November 18) WWE NXT special, Gold Rush, was a wild one, and that was only the first part of the event. Da yardbarker.com

NXT Gold Rush 2025 Night One Results (11/18/25) – A Dame’s Betrayal - The November 18 edition of WWE NXT emanated from the Theatre in Madison Square Garden, New York. Secondo msn.com