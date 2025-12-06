Nike x Urban Outfitters trasformano Soho in un mega puffer rosa in cui puoi… saltare davvero

New York ha ufficialmente una nuova attrazione da aggiungere al circuito “cose che devi vedere prima che spariscano”: un’enorme bounce house effetto puffer, firmata Nike e Urban Outfitters. Sì, un castello gonfiabile. ma vestito come un piumino rosa shocking. Ed esiste davvero. Nike x Urban Outfitters portano un pop-up che sembra uscito da TikTok. L’Urban Outfitters Nike Bounce House nasce per celebrare il nuovo puffer rosa della Swoosh Series, reinterpretato come un gioco urbano gigante che trasforma il cuore di Soho in un parco divertimenti iper-pop. Disegnato per essere fun-first in uno dei periodi più stressanti dell’anno, il pop-up prende vita per due giorni e sembra scolpito per i degli under 30: morbido, oversize, totalmente instagrammabile. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Nike x Urban Outfitters trasformano Soho in un mega puffer rosa in cui puoi… saltare davvero

