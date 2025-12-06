Katy Perry e Justin Trudeau sono ufficialmente una coppia | FOTO

Adesso è ufficiale: Katy Perry ha postato una foto e dei video in compagnia del suo nuovo partner, Justin Trudeau, ex primo ministro canadese L'articolo Katy Perry e Justin Trudeau sono ufficialmente una coppia FOTO proviene da Il Difforme. 🔗 Leggi su Ildifforme.it © Ildifforme.it - Katy Perry e Justin Trudeau sono ufficialmente una coppia | FOTO

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Justin Trudeau e Katy Perry, prima foto ufficiale di coppia in Giappone - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Sembrerebbe che al Bilibili New Year’s Eve Gala Katy Perry si esibirà con “Firework” e “California Gurls”. Le esibizioni sono state già registrate! Vai su X

Katy Perry e Justin Trudeau, coppia ufficiale: le foto dal Giappone con l’ex primo ministro Kishida - Trudeau, che si è dimesso da primo ministro all’inizio di quest’anno, si è invece separato dall’allora moglie Sophie Grégoire nell’agosto 2023. Riporta repubblica.it

Insiders Reveal How Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Plan to Become a ‘Power Couple' — 'They Are Very Serious' - One of the most unexpected couples to come out of 2025 is easily Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau; and it seems they’re ready to be known as a “power couple” after being cancelled. Scrive msn.com

Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau just go Instagram official? Singer shares cosy new photo from Japan trip - Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have seemingly made their relationship Instagram official with cosy snapshots from her Tokyo visit. Secondo livemint.com

Katy Perry finally goes Instagram official with Justin Trudeau as she shares snaps from Tokyo getaway - old pop star posing with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida on Thursday. dailymail.co.uk scrive

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Go Instagram Official - On Saturday morning, Katy Perry posted a carousel of images and videos from her trip to Tokyo, Japan, and snuck in several pictures and videos with her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau. Segnala msn.com

Katy Perry goes Instagram official with Justin Trudeau on Japan trip - Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram, sharing photos from their recent trip to Japan, where they met former Japanese ... Da indiatoday.in