John Cena | Vince McMahon sarebbe perfetto per il podcast di Joe Rogan

La star della WWE, John Cena ha recentemente parlato della possibilità di avere Vince McMahon come ospite di un importante podcast. Cena ha un rapporto molto stretto con l’ex Chairman della WWE ed è attualmente impegnato nel suo tour di ritiro, con un’unica apparizione finale rimasta. Nel corso del 2025 ha preso parte a diversi show, disputando numerosi match memorabili contro alcuni dei nomi più importanti, tra cui Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar e persino Dominik Mysterio. Cena invita Rogan a portare Vince McMahon nel suo podcast. Durante una recente puntata del Joe Rogan Experience, Cena ha discusso dei possibili futuri ospiti legati al mondo del wrestling che potrebbero partecipare al podcast. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - John Cena: “Vince McMahon sarebbe perfetto per il podcast di Joe Rogan”

