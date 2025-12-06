Impact 04.122025 The AXS TV era is going to an end

Zonawrestling.net | 6 dic 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

HOME TOWN MAN vs BROOKS JENSEN (2 5) Non il modo più spettacolare per aprire iMPACT vuoi anche per una contesa che ha poco da raccontare e trova un finale sporco grazie all’aiuto di Lexis King in favore del suo compagno proveniente da NXT. VINCITORE: BROOKS JENSEN Dopo aver visto una reunion “vecchio stile” per i Rascalz all’interno del backstage, torniamo sul ring con le IInspiration che hanno un confronto verbale con Tessa Blanchard e Victoria Crawford. Le due campionesse vengono poi attaccate alle spalle da Mila Moore portando la questione su un 3 vs 2, ma alla fine Cassie e Jessie trovano la forza per reagire e fanno piazza pulita del ring. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

impact 04122025 the axs tv era is going to an end

© Zonawrestling.net - Impact 04.12.2025 The AXS TV era is going to an end

Approfondisci con queste news

TNA Impact to air on TNA+ in addition to AXS TV - The promotion’s flagship show, TNA Impact, will now air on the TNA+ app at the same time it airs on AXS TV on Thursdays at 8 p. Da yardbarker.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Impact 04122025 The Axs