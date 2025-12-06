Il management di Arne Slot è stato interrogato dopo il trattamento da emarginato del Liverpool

Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il management di Arne Slot è stato chiamato in causa dopo che è emerso che ha parlato a malapena con uno dei suoi giocatori vincitori del titolo, partito in prestito in estate. Harvey Elliott è partito per un periodo in prestito all'Aston Villa il giorno della scadenza del trasferimento, sperando di ottenere più tempo di gioco rispetto al ruolo minimo che ha giocato nel trionfo del Liverpool in Premier League la scorsa stagione. Ma il 22enne non ha avuto molta fortuna nel suo nuovo club rapporti del mese scorso suggeriscono che il Liverpool potrebbe cercare di richiamare Elliott nella finestra di mercato di gennaio.

