Hbo green lantern show in james gunn’s dc universe risolve un problema di 26 anni

l’universo di green lantern si rinnova con la serie lanterns. Il futuro delle produzioni dedicate al mondo di Green Lantern appare più promettente che mai, con un nuovo progetto targato HBO che sta attirando l’attenzione degli appassionati e degli esperti di cinema e fumetti. La serie Lanterns rappresenta una fase cruciale nel rilancio del personaggio di Hal Jordan, uno dei supereroi più iconici del vasto universo DC. Questa coinvolgente produzione promette di mettere in luce aspetti finora trascurati, ripristinando l’importanza di Jordan all’interno del cosmo dei Lantern e rinnovando l’interesse verso le avventure intergalattiche. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Hbo green lantern show in james gunn’s dc universe risolve un problema di 26 anni

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

I Green Day il 3 dicembre 1995 si esibivano al West Palm Beach Auditorium in Florida. Di seguito l'intero concerto: http://bit.ly/2g16mym Questa la scaletta: 1. Armatage Shanks 2. Brat 3. Welcome To Paradise - no video 4. Geek Stink Breath 5. Chump 6. Longv - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

HBO's First Green Lantern Show Trailer Teases Two Major Heroes For The DCU That Nobody Expected - The first trailer for DC's Green Lantern show in James Gunn's DCU teases two heroes for the franchise that no one expected to see in the series. Come scrive msn.com

HBO's Green Lantern Show Trailer Confirms Major James Gunn DCU Change - Early reports suggest that an upcoming DCU show could be pushing James Gunn's DC Comics cinematic universe in a bold new direction. Si legge su msn.com

Green Lantern Series Finally a Go at HBO - Smith depart (despite having written a full season’s worth of scripts) and the show ... Come scrive uk.news.yahoo.com

HBO’s Lanterns trailer teases two unexpected Green Lanterns - HBO’s first look at Lanterns — the DCU’s upcoming Green Lantern series — arrives with a surprising twist: the trailer quietly hints at two unexpected Corps members who might be joining Hal Jordan ... absolutegeeks.com scrive

Green Lantern: scelto l'attore che sarà Sinestro nella serie HBO Max? - Continua ad arricchirsi il cast di Green Lantern, l'attesissima serie TV realizzata in esclusiva per HBO Max che sarà incentrata sulle varie epoche storiche di uno dei personaggi più celebri dei ... Si legge su tomshw.it

Green Lantern, la serie HBO Max è confermata - Da tempo si discute della possibilità che il personaggio di Lanterna Verde, noto anche come Green Lantern, possa tornare ufficialmente nell'universo DC dopo la sfortunata parentesi del film del 2011 ... Riporta tomshw.it