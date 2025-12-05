Xmas Village al Sermoneta Shopping Center

Nell’ambito di Favole di Natale, il ricco programma di eventi pensato per le festività dall’Amministrazione Comunale, arriva al Sermoneta Shopping Center il Xmas Village che animerà il centro commerciale per ben due fine settimana il 13 e 14 e il 20 e 21 dicembre.Dalle 16.30 alle 19.30 i più. 🔗 Leggi su Latinatoday.it

