WWE | The Last Time Match di John Cena sarà l’opener di Saturday Night’s Main Event ?

Ormai ci siamo, John Cena si ritirerà dopo il suo ultimo incontro a Saturday Night’s Main Event il 13 dicembre 2025 a Washington, D.C. Durante un’apparizione al Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cena ha ribadito la sua intenzione di ritirarsi dopo l’edizione di dicembre del WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Sa bene che alcuni wrestler tornano sul ring dopo il ritiro, ma lui non lo farà. Ho chiuso al 100%.. “ È stato un anno pazzesco, in cui ho annunciato tutto ciò il mio incontro di addio circa 15 mesi fa, dicendo che mi sarei ritirato. Questo non è mai successo nella storia della WWE. Le superstar della WWE non vanno necessariamente in pensione, ma tendono sempre a restare per un altro incontro. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: The Last Time Match di John Cena sarà l’opener di Saturday Night’s Main Event ?

Argomenti simili trattati di recente

. @RealLAKnight è nella finale del Last Time is Now Tournament! Sarà lui ad affrontare @JohnCena? Vai su X

Il torneo The Last Time is Now ha fatto bene a SOLO SIKOA, che veniva da una serie negativa di 4 match consecutivi. Il leader degli MFT - oltre a passare i primi due turni - ha condotto il suo team alla vittoria contro quello di SAMI ZAYN in un 5vs5 in stile Survi - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

WWE: Definita la finale del Last Time is Now Tournament, sarà un match inedito per il main roster - L'ultimo match della leggendaria carriera di John Cena si avvicina e per scoprire chi sarà a "ritirare" il diciassette volte campione del mondo manca ormai qualche giorno. Secondo zonawrestling.net

3 Things that may happen if Gunther wins WWE’s Last Time is Now Tournament - The winner will get a lifetime opportunity to face John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event ... sportskeeda.com scrive

Grande stella della WWE infortunata, esclusa dal torneo "Last Time is Now" - Sheamus è stato costretto a ritirarsi dal torneo "The Last Time Is Now" a causa di un infortunio alla spalla che ha modificato i piani della WWE. Segnala worldwrestling.it

Bloodline member to quit WWE after losing The Last Time is Now Tournament semifinal? Exploring the possibility - WWE's Last Time is Now Tournament has moved to the final, where LA Knight and Gunther will lock horns, and the winner will face John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. Scrive sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Review: The Last Time is Soon - Tournament semifinals deliver, Bron Breakker destroys CM Punk verbally, and Liv Morgan returns. Scrive bleedingcool.com

Semifinals set for WWE The Last Time Is Now tournament - LA Knight and Jey Uso advanced on SmackDown, now setting up a semifinal match that will take place between the two this Monday on Raw. Scrive f4wonline.com