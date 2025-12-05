WWE | La Royal Rumble 2026 dovrebbe avere solo quattro match

La WWE si prepara alla prima Royal Rumble della storia in terra saudita con un format più snello rispetto agli anni precedenti La card prevista per la Royal Rumble 2026. L’anno sta per concludersi e la strada verso WrestleMania è ormai alle porte. La Royal Rumble, tradizionale evento che inaugura il percorso verso lo show più importante dell’anno, nel 2026 si terrà per la prima volta in Arabia Saudita. Secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, la WWE starebbe pianificando uno show composto da quattro match: i due Royal Rumble match (maschile e femminile) e due incontri titolati. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: La Royal Rumble 2026 dovrebbe avere solo quattro match

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

Bagarre Atreju: dal confronto Meloni-Schlein al Royal Rumble - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

WWE: Road to Royal Rumble Tour 2026: Annunciata nuova tappa - Manca sempre meno alla Royal Rumble 2026 e l’Europa si prepara a un mese di puro spettacolo targato WWE. Scrive zonawrestling.net

SPOILER: WWE Royal Rumble 2026 winner revealed - REPORT - The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is less than two months away. Segnala sportskeeda.com

WWE's Current Plan For Royal Rumble 2026 Revealed - WWE insiders reveal the shocking plans for Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, including two huge title matches and the men's and women's Rumbles. Lo riporta thesportster.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Match Card, Start Time, How To Watch - After WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble is almost certainly the most anticipated event of the year in WWE. Come scrive thesportster.com

WWE: Rivelato il favorito per la Royal Rumble 2026 - La WWE volerà in Arabia Saudita con la prossima edizione della Royal Rumble: scopriamo chi è ad oggi il favorito per la rissa reale maschile ... Da spaziowrestling.it

Report – WWE Ditching Filler Matches For Royal Rumble 2026 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the January 31st event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature only four matches. Si legge su ewrestlingnews.com