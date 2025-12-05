WWE | Diverse star di NXT attese nel main roster nelle prossime settimane

Secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer Radio, diversi talenti del terzo brand potrebbero fare il salto nei prossimi tempi. Intanto la TNA conferma i dettagli sul passaggio di Joe Hendry Il roster di NXT potrebbe presto perdere alcuni dei suoi nomi di punta. Bryan Alvarez, parlando durante il Wrestling Observer Radio, ha riferito che diverse star del terzo brand WWE sono attese nel main roster “nel prossimo mese circa”. Il report non ha confermato nomi specifici, ma ha menzionato come potenziali candidati al salto di categoria talenti del calibro di Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, Tony D’Angelo e Ricky Saints. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Diverse star di NXT attese nel main roster nelle prossime settimane

