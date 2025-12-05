WWE | Clamoroso turn Heel in vista ?

Da qualche tempo, sembra che l’ex WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso non stia ottenendo lo stesso successo che aveva un tempo come babyface. Le sue prestazioni altalenanti stanno facendo riflettere sia i fan che i produttori nel backstage. Jey Uso potrebbe presto turnare heel?. Durante l’ultimo episodio di RAW, The YEET Master è stato sconfitto nel The Last Time Is Now Tournament in semifinale, perdendo l’incontro contro LA Knight. Dopo la sconfitta, sembrava piuttosto turbato. Ha dato in escandescenze a bordo ring, e nel backstage scatenando discussioni sul fatto che possa presto compiere un turn heel. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Clamoroso turn Heel in vista ?

