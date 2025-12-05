Score di rotten tomatoes di five nights at freddy’s 2 scopri le reazioni del pubblico

ricezione e accoglienza di “five nights at freddy’s 2”. Il film “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” ha ottenuto un riscontro elevato tra il pubblico, con un punteggio molto positivo su Rotten Tomatoes, nonostante il calo del valutazione critica. La pellicola, che si ispira al popolare videogioco horror, si distingue per un’apertura di successo presso gli spettatori rispetto alle critiche dei recensori professionisti. La differenza tra il giudizio del pubblico e quello della critica segna una peculiarità della saga: il primo film aveva già raccolto un punteggio elevato dagli utenti, pari all’86%, rispetto al 33% dei critici, e anche questa seconda parte registra un’affermazione forte nel settore commerciale e tra gli appassionati. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Score di rotten tomatoes di five nights at freddy’s 2 scopri le reazioni del pubblico

