L’Inter Miami è Messi-centrico è arrivato in finale di Mls affidandosi alle sue conoscenze Guardian

L’Inter Miami giocherà la finale di Mls domani e sarà la prima finale di Leo Messi giocata col club; una squadra che si è costruita negli ultimi anni proprio attorno al campione del mondo argentino. L’Inter Miami di Messi in finale di Mls: la costruzione del club. Il Guardian scrive: Nell’estate del 2023, l’intera comunità era entusiasta. Anche l’allenatore dei Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel: «Ho 40 anni, e questa è una delle cose più monumentali che sia accaduta allo sport americano da quando sono vivo. Messi è un cambiamento del settore». È stata davvero l’estate di Messi. L’argentino, ora campione del Mondo, ha guidato un’Inter Miami in difficoltà al loro primo trofeo in assoluto, la Leagues Cup nell’agosto di quell’anno. 🔗 Leggi su Ilnapolista.it © Ilnapolista.it - L’Inter Miami è Messi-centrico, è arrivato in finale di Mls affidandosi alle sue conoscenze (Guardian)

