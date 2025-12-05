Le New Balance 574 Legacy tornano per ricordarci perché le dad shoes sono eterne

La New Balance 574 Legacy conferma qualcosa che vediamo da anni nello streetwear globale: ciò che è semplice, quando è fatto bene, finisce per imporsi. E poche cose rappresentano questo principio con tanta chiarezza quanto la combinazione della silhouette 574 e del mitico New Balance Grey. Quel grigio standard, trasformato in un codice identitario, è il colore che ha convertito le dad shoes in un fenomeno culturale capace di sopravvivere a qualsiasi tendenza. È anche la tonalità che ha consolidato il prestigio del marchio attorno alla discrezione, al comfort e a un’estetica funzionale che, in realtà, non ha mai voluto essere moda. 🔗 Leggi su Gqitalia.it © Gqitalia.it - Le New Balance 574 Legacy tornano per ricordarci perché le dad shoes sono eterne

