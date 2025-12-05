Justin Trudeau e Katy Perry power couple in Giappone

La love story tra Justin Trudeau e Katy Perry procede a gonfie vele, tanto che i due hanno fatto una recente apparizione da “first couple” in Giappone. L’ex primo ministro canadese ha infatti accompagnato la popstar 41enne nel suo tour in Oriente, approfittando dell’occasione per incontrare l’ex primo ministro giapponese Fumio Kishida e la moglie. Justin Trudeau e Katy Perry, “first couple” in Giappone. La foto è stata condivisa su Instagram da Kishida, e nella didascalia Perry viene indicata come “ compagna ” di Trudeau: «L’ex primo ministro canadese Justin Trudeau ha visitato il Giappone con la sua compagna e si è unito a me e mia moglie per pranzo», è il commento a corredo della foto. 🔗 Leggi su Amica.it © Amica.it - Justin Trudeau e Katy Perry “power couple” in Giappone

