Jeremy O Harris star di Emily in Paris arrestato in Giappone per presunto traffico di droga

L'attore e drammaturgo, presente in alcuni episodi della serie, è stato fermato in territorio giapponese e accusato di tentato traffico di stupefacenti. Jeremy O. Harris, noto attore e drammaturgo teatrale ma apprezzato anche sullo schermo, in particolare in alcuni episodi di Emily in Paris con Lily Collins, è stato trattenuto in custodia in Giappone. Harris è stato accusato di presunto traffico di droga e per il momento rimane in carcere sul territorio nipponico in attesa di fare chiarezza sulla vicenda che l'ha visto improvvisamente coinvolto. La star di Emily in Paris arrestata in Giappone Jeremy O. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Jeremy O. Harris, star di Emily in Paris, arrestato in Giappone per presunto traffico di droga

