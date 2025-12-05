FC 26 PROMO FOOTBALL ULTIMATE TEAM 26 | JOGA BONITO – TORNA LO SPETTACOLO!

È finalmente arrivata la promozione Joga Bonito (Il Bel Gioco), che celebra la filosofia del calcio creativo, lo street football e l’abilità con la palla. L’evento inonda Football Ultimate Team di nuove carte con 5 Stelle Mosse Abilità garantite, nuove Icone Eroe e obiettivi a tema. Il Tema: Abilità e Stile. La filosofia Joga Bonito si concentra sullo spettacolo, sulla creatività e sullo flair. In linea con questo concetto, tutti gli oggetti giocatore speciali rilasciati durante la promozione Joga Bonito avranno: 5 Stelle Mosse Abilità garantite.. PlayStyle e attributi che riflettono la loro abilità tecnica sul campo. 🔗 Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com © Imiglioridififa.com - FC 26 PROMO FOOTBALL ULTIMATE TEAM 26: JOGA BONITO – TORNA LO SPETTACOLO!

