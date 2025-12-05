EXCLUSIVE - Hamas Connection the shocking video with Albanese

“You have the right to resist this (Israeli) occupation,” Francesca Albanese reiterated in 2022, speaking via videoconference at an event on Gaza attended by prominent figures from Hamas. This concept was reiterated after October 7 by the initial champion of the entire left, now only of the hard core of the Democratic Party. Il Giornale can reveal the special rapporteur's participation in an event in the Strip, whose speakers included leading figures from Hamas, designated as a terrorist group in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and other countries. It was November 2022 when, at ‘16 Years of Siege on Gaza: Impact and Prospects’, the pro-Palestinian heroine spoke after Ghazi Hamad and Bassem Naim. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornale.it © Ilgiornale.it - EXCLUSIVE - Hamas Connection, the shocking video with Albanese

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Guterres sostiene la risoluzione del Consiglio di Sicurezza mentre gli “special rapporteur” guidati da Francesca Albanese - campieri di Hamas - lavorano per boicottarla. Su @ilriformista di domani. Vai su X

Alessandro Morelli. . Mohammad Hannoun, referente di Hamas in Italia secondo gli USA, ora vuole fondare un partito islamico nel nostro Paese. Cose simili già avvengono in altri paesi europei come Francia, Germania o Regno Unito, in cui ormai addirittura il - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

EXCLUSIVE: Documents reveal Hamas interference with EU-funded NGOs in Gaza - designated terror group's efforts to control EU- Da euractiv.com

Video. Exclusive: Don’t feed the Hamas crocodile, Netanyahu tells Euronews - In an exclusive interview with Euronews, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “onus is on Hamas” to immediately release the hostages it still holds and fully accept the Trump- Segnala euronews.com

Exclusive: Hamas demands release of high-profile militants in 'red line' for Israel - profile militants serving significant prison sentences, including senior Hamas commanders, Israeli security ... Da sg.news.yahoo.com

Exclusive: Don’t feed the crocodile because it will come after you, Netanyahu tells Euronews - “Don’t feed the crocodile because it will come after you after it devours Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to European leaders after emphasising “the onus is on Hamas” to accept the ... Scrive sg.news.yahoo.com

Exclusive: Trump says Hamas faces ‘complete obliteration’ if it insists on staying in power - President Donald Trump told CNN Hamas faces “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to cede power and control of Gaza, amid ongoing efforts to push forward his proposed ceasefire plan. Si legge su uk.news.yahoo.com

Exclusive-Hamas aims to keep grip on Gaza security and can't commit to disarm, senior official says - Hamas intends to maintain security control in Gaza during an interim period, a senior Hamas official told Reuters, adding he could not commit to the group disarming - Segnala uk.news.yahoo.com