Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions | anteprima pronostico e quote

2025-12-04 18:14:00 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: I Cowboys fanno visita ai Lions con entrambe le squadre alla disperata ricerca di una vittoria in un incontro chiave nella corsa ai playoff NFC, leggi la nostra anteprima approfondita qui. Anteprima per Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions. I Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) e i Detroit Lions (7-5) si affrontano in un incontro cruciale nella corsa ai playoff NFC con entrambe le squadre alla disperata ricerca di una vittoria per mantenere le loro ambizioni post-stagionali. Dopo una serie di tre vittorie consecutive, comprese vittorie estremamente impressionanti su entrambi i partecipanti al Super Bowl della scorsa stagione, i Philadelphia Eagles e i Kansas City Chiefs, i Cowboys hanno rinnovato la speranza di estendere la loro stagione alla postseason. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com © Justcalcio.com - Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions: anteprima, pronostico e quote

