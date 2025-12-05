CGTN | What makes cooperation between China and France a two-way success

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2025 PRNewswire -- With French President Emmanuel Macron currently in China for his fourth state visit, CGTN published an article analyzing how China-France cooperation has been a two-way success, highlighted by mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in strategic areas, high-level political trust and a shared vision for multilateralism in a multipolar world. French aerospace giant Airbus inaugurated its second final assembly line for the A320 family aircraft in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin in October, set to contribute 20 percent of the family's global capacity. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - CGTN: What makes cooperation between China and France a two-way success

