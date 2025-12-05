A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | le avventure di Dunk ed Egg prendono vita nel final trailer della serie

Il nuovo spin-off della saga de Il Trono di Spada debutterà il prossimo gennaio direttamente su HBO Max, la nuova piattaforma di proprietà Warner Bros. che arriverà in Italia pochi giorni prima Dopo la sua presentazione in pompa magna al CCXP in Brasile, HBO ha diffuso in streaming il trailer finale di A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, il nuovo spin-off de Il Trono di Spade in uscita su HBO Max il 18 gennaio 2026. Nonostante sia ambientata nel mondo di Westeros, questa affascinante storia incentrata sulle avventure di una coppia inaspettata sembra molto diversa da quasi tutto ciò che abbiamo visto nella serie principale o in House of the Dragon. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: le avventure di Dunk ed Egg prendono vita nel final trailer della serie

